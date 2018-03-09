Lily Allen announces fourth album and releases two new tracks

Lily Allen has announced her first new album in four years.

The singer will release No Shame in June, following 2014’s Sheezus, and has dropped two tracks from the record, Three and Higher.

NO SHAME . JUNE 2018 . PRE-ORDER . LINK IN BIO . A post shared by Lily (@lilyallen) on Mar 8, 2018 at 3:46pm PST

She gave a first glimpse of new music at the end of 2017 when she dropped Trigger Bang with Giggs.

The singer, who is battling illness, said she had been delighted by the response to the new offerings.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m on day two of pretty heavy duty antibiotics (throat and sinus infection) in bed sneezey fever etc etc, but I couldn’t be happier, really overwhelmed with all this amazing positive feedback.

“Can’t wait for you to hear the rest of it, live shows next !!!”

I’m on day two of pretty heavy duty antibiotics (throat and sinus infection) in bed sneezey fever etc etc, but I couldn’t be happier, really overwhelmed with all this amazing positive feedback. Can’t wait for you to hear the rest of it, live shows next !!! ⏩⏩⏩⏩⏩🚫🙈🚫🙈🚫 — Lily (@lilyallen) March 9, 2018

The tracks won praise from Sam Smith, who wrote: “All of @lilyallen’s new music is sounding UNREAL. I can’t f****** wait to sit and live with this album YES LILY.”