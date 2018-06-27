Lil Uzi Vert calls for celebrities to help in setting up anti-gun violence fund

Lil Uzi Vert has called on celebrities for help in setting up a fund to aid families of those killed by gun violence.

The rapper revealed he has been speaking to the family of XXXTentacion, who was shot dead in Florida earlier this month at the age of 20.

Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Woods, tweeted that he wants to launch a foundation to make sure the dead rapper’s loved ones are taken care of “for life” and urged celebrities to help.

Been speaking to @xxxtentacion family. I want to start a fund/foundation to make sure his child and family are well taken care of not just temporary but for life.



I don’t care if you didn’t know him he is part of the hip hop / rock community I NEED HELP from celebrities Please. — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) June 26, 2018

In another tweet, the 23-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop star said the fund would be for “all young entertainers and young men and women that die from gun violence etc”.

Trust me this fund/foundation will be for all young entertainers and young men and women that die from gun violence etc.



Think about your families future I know I am... We can buy chains and watches and cars WE ALSO CAN DONATE AND GIVE AND SUPPORT.

Details coming soon..... — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) June 26, 2018

He later added: “I could handle this Alone but I just wanna make sure if anything happens to me Yall hit my Mommy up like yall hit for features. I want all celebrities to help in this community even if we don’t like or talk to each other I would do it for you.”

I could handle this Alone but I just wanna make sure if anything happens to me Yall hit my Mommy up like yall hit for features 💰.



I want all celebrities to help in this community even if we don’t like or talk to each other I would do it for you . — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) June 26, 2018

XXXTentacion was ambushed by two suspects, according to police, who earlier said it may have been a botched robbery.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had visited a bank shortly before the shooting on June 18 and possibly withdrew money to buy a motorcycle at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, in the Greater Miami Area.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, is accused of murdering the rising hip-hop star.

- Press Association