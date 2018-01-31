‘Life is now complete’: Aston Merrygold welcomes baby son

Aston Merrygold has welcomed his first child with fiancee Sarah Richards.

The former JLS star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed that his son Grayson Jax Merrygold was born on January 30 in an Instagram post.

Along with a picture of himself holding the newborn in which he confirmed the name and date of birth, he wrote: “Life is now complete.”

Grayson Jax Merrygold 30/01/2018 @sarahlourichards life is now complete ❤ A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Jan 31, 2018 at 3:23am PST

Under the image, TV presenter Rochelle Humes – who is married to Merrygold’s former JLS bandmate Marvin Humes – commented with a love heart and wrote: “Our boy.”

His former Strictly co-star Gemma Atkinson added: “Beautiful! Congratulations.”

Alexandra Burke, who appeared with JLS on The X Factor back in 2008 and also on the most recent series of Strictly with Merrygold, wrote: “This has made my day! So happy for you both xxxx.”

Strictly dancer Janette Manrara, who partnered with Merrygold, said: “Whoo hoo!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Riiiiiiiight baby is 3 days overdue! We've tried it ALL so now we're dancing this baby out 😂💃🏼🕺🏽👶🏽 @sarahlourichards #drippinginfinesse #babymerrygold @brunomars @iamcardib A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Jan 26, 2018 at 11:52am PST

In recent days, the 29-year-old had joked on social media about the late arrival of the baby and the methods he and Richards had been taking to induce labour.

In one post, he and Richards were “dancing this baby out” in a video in which they were seen grooving along to Bruno Mars song Finesse.

The couple have been together for around five years and announced they were expecting their first child together in September as Merrygold started his journey on Strictly.

Allow me to introduce you all to my fiancée💍 #TheMerrygolds #shesaidyes #enganged #wifey #mummydaddyandbabymerrygold A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Dec 26, 2017 at 10:07am PST

Merrygold and Richards revealed they were engaged shortly after Christmas.