Life imitates art for Julia Louis-Dreyfus in funny phone post

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she has a phone cover of herself in a hilarious post on Twitter.

The Veep actress, 57, shared a brief clip of herself in a red dress, clutching a phone.

The phone cover shows the star in a red dress, and also holding a phone.

Louis-Dreyfus repeatedly answers the mobile, saying “Hello?” as she tries to mimic the facial expression she has on the cover.

“Life imitates art #meta #veep @VeepHBO,” tweeted the star.

Fans were delighted with the quirky message.

“That’s awesome,” said one of the actress’s followers, while another wrote: “You are the coolest ever!”

