Life imitates art for Julia Louis-Dreyfus in funny phone post
Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she has a phone cover of herself in a hilarious post on Twitter.
The Veep actress, 57, shared a brief clip of herself in a red dress, clutching a phone.
The phone cover shows the star in a red dress, and also holding a phone.
Life imitates art #meta #veep @VeepHBO pic.twitter.com/NuN9hIWYjj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 22, 2018
Louis-Dreyfus repeatedly answers the mobile, saying “Hello?” as she tries to mimic the facial expression she has on the cover.
“Life imitates art #meta #veep @VeepHBO,” tweeted the star.
Fans were delighted with the quirky message.
“That’s awesome,” said one of the actress’s followers, while another wrote: “You are the coolest ever!”
- Press Association
