Lie detector test continues to put strain on Love Island stars Jack and Dani

Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have continued to clash over the failed lie detector test.

The daughter of soap star Danny Dyer was devastated when the test showed Jack might be tempted by other girls when they leave the villa.

After she stormed off during a row about his answers, Jack vented in the Beach Hut.

The truth *really* hurt for Dani last night! 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LvwMfqJm1s — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2018

In scenes that will be shown on Tuesday’s episode, he says: “Imagine you keep saying something to somebody and they’re telling you you’re wrong and you’re lying. Just giving me the hump. What is the point? Just going around in circles.

“I’ve said, ‘Mate, you’ve got nothing to worry about. My head isn’t going to be turned, I’m not going to be tempted on the outside by any girls at all. It’s not going to happen’.

“All I’m getting back is, ‘Oh no, you will’. What do you want me to say then? ‘Oh yeah, I will be’? I don’t understand it.”

Everyone laying in bed tonight wondering if Jack and Dani are gonna be ok. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AUB9vCbfAl — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2018

Dani refuses to back down, saying: “I’m just so upset with him right now. I just think I’ve never had to walk away from a situation but he wasn’t listening to a word I had to say.

“He was just being so defensive of it all. I just want him to understand where I’m coming from. I’m pissed off with him and I never am. I’m just hurt, I am hurt with Jack.”

The couple continue to clash in bed when Jack tells Dani he is angry she stormed off during their argument.

Well this took a dramatic turn! Do you think Dani's overreacted? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wZXd4D22TS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2018

But the next morning she is keen to put their row behind them, telling the other girls: “It was just really horrible last night with Jack. We didn’t (cuddle) at all. It’s weird.

“We always cuddle and kiss. I don’t want to row with him. I just want to sort it out with him today.”

The lie detector test also has lasting effects on Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, as she is left in tears by the revelation that he lied about wanting to introduce his girlfriend to his parents.

Wes and Megan deal with the fallout of the test (ITV)

The former stripper says: “I know deep down if you had a son that was good at everything like you are, and smart and intelligent, would you want them to come back with a girl that’s done glamour modelling and stripping?

“Or would you want them to get with a girl who’s smart like a doctor, or sensible Sally who works in an office, do you know what I mean?

“You know that I’m embarrassed of my past and stuff. I know I’d be the same, if I had a kid or if my brother brought a girl back that had done the jobs I’d done, it’s not ideal, but that’s not all there is to me. I’m a nice person.”

Wes tries to assure her she has nothing to worry about, saying: “I’ve brought someone home that’s not in the stereotypical, idyllic role.

“Would my dad care about that? No. He’s going to judge you on your personality. He’s going to judge you on how happy I am, and how happy we make each other.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association