Liam Payne to join Rita Ora for Brits performance

Rita Ora interrupted Liam Payne’s Twitter Q&A to invite him to join her on stage at the Brits.

One Direction heart-throb Payne was answering fans’ questions for the session ahead of the Brit Awards on Wednesday, when Ora jumped in with a tweet of her own.

“Hey @LiamPayne, fancy joining me on stage at The #BRITs 2018?” asked the singer, who collaborated with Payne on For You, their song from the soundtrack for the film Fifty Shades Freed.

“Well hi there Rita! Yes I suppose I can come and join you on stage for a little bit. So I’ll see you on Wednesday I guess!” he replied.

Ora later posted: “So excited to have @LiamPayne join my #BRITs performance!!”

During the Q&A, one fan asked Payne if it felt odd to be nominated for awards against his One Direction bandmates.

Payne admitted it was “weird” but said it was “all friendly fun competition”.

He added: “Everyone has done so many great things in the last year.

“It is just fantastic to be part of a band that’s so nominated and popular at the moment, which is great.”

The Brit Awards take place on Wednesday.