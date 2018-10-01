Liam Payne: There is definitely a chance 1D will reunite

Liam Payne has said he would like One Direction to get back together.

The boy band – created on The X Factor in 2010 – has been on hiatus since 2015 and the members have been pursuing their solo careers.

Asked if there was any chance of them getting back together, Payne said: “There is, definitely.”

Speaking at the BMI London Awards, the star continued: “I saw Louis (Tomlinson) recently for something that I cannot say.

“I’ve been in touch with Niall (Horan) and Harry (Styles) a little bit.

“I think it would be nice if we could get back together, but we’ll see. In time. All in good time.”

Payne was expected to be honoured at the awards ceremony in London, along with pop band Right Said Fred, rapper Tinie Tempah and singer Natasha Bedingfield.

Film score composer Harry Gregson-Williams, whose music has featured in Shrek and The Chronicles Of Narnia, is to be named the BMI Icon for 2018.

