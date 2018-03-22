Liam Payne pays tribute to baby son Bear on his first birthday

Liam Payne has shared a rare glimpse of his baby son to celebrate his first birthday.

The singer, who welcomed his first child Bear with partner Cheryl last March, posted a picture of his baby gripping his thumb on Instagram.

Payne, 24, wrote: “Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world.”

Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world🌍🐻

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 22, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

He and Cheryl, 34, have rarely shared pictures of Bear, with Cheryl having only posted once in March last year to announce his birth.

The couple, who have been together for around two years, were recently forced to defend their relationship after facing rumours that they were set for a split.

They put on a defiant display at the Brit Awards last month, and former Girls Aloud star Cheryl later fired back when further doubt was cast over their union.

This week, Payne broke his silence on the constant speculation about their romance.

Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Referring to the rumours, Payne told the Evening Standard’s ES Magazine: “The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up.”

“And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle.

“You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is.

“But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”

They first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge and Payne auditioned as a solo contestant, two years before becoming part of the hit boyband, One Direction, on the programme.