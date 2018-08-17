Liam Payne makes changes to debut album following Cheryl split

Liam Payne has said he is making big changes to his debut album following his split from Cheryl.

The One Direction star announced he will release new music next week but is back in the studio to make adjustments to his imminent record.

He wrote on Twitter: “As you may know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me… I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago and they felt from another age.

“I’m determined for my debut album to truly represent me.

“I’m now back in the studio working hard to finalise the final few new songs on the record – I’m genuinely excited about the music I’m writing and recording and I can’t wait for it to be ready for you all.

“In the meantime, this EP is a collection of songs that I’m really proud of and want you all to hear… tell me what you think. As always, thanks for your support – it means the world to me.”

He added that his new music First Time will be released on August 24.

Payne and Cheryl announced they were splitting up in a joint statement on July 1.

In a message on their Twitter pages, she said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

