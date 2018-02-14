Liam Payne: Bear is Cheryl’s Valentine now

Liam Payne has posted an adorable Valentine’s Day message to Cheryl, saying their baby boy has her heart now.

The One Direction heartthrob shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “Bear is mummy’s little Valentine.”

Payne wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day @cherylofficial and everyone. looks like I’ve got the big guy to compete with now.”

The couple welcomed their son Bear in March last year.
