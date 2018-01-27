Liam Payne and Rita Ora reveal gravity-defying Fifty Shades music video

Rita Ora and Liam Payne fly through the air in the music video for their song from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

The pair perform gravity-defying stunts in the video to accompany the track For You.

In the video, Ora – dressed in a flowing red gown with floral embellishments – can be seen dancing in the garden of a country house in front of fountain and lying on a bed of white roses.

Payne is inside the bedroom drinking whisky near a four-poster bed.

At one point, fireworks explode and both are suddenly lifted into the air – with Payne performing a full somersault above a desk.

Towards the climax of the track, the duo sing back to back at the foot of a winding staircase before tenderly embracing.

Ora shared images from the video on Instagram, writing: “Sooooo excited it’s finally here!! @liampayne and I have made a glamorous music video for all of you guys to enjoy for our single off the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack FOR YOU! It dropped today, go check it out!”

The song is part of the soundtrack to Fifty Shades Freed, the big screen adaptation of the third book in the Fifty Shades Of Grey series starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

The film is released in the UK on February 9.