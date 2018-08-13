Liam Neeson treated the crew of his new movie and it's the cutest thing ever

Liam Neeson is known for being a sound guy and on the set of his new movie he has just cemented this label.

The Taken star treated the cast and crew of his latest movie by hiring out a waffle truck for the set.

Neeson is filming his new movie, Normal People, in County Antrim and brought in Born and Bred Waffles to help fill the bellies of all those filming on location.

Liam Neeson stops for a pic after treating the crew of his new movie to some tasty waffles.

Speaking in an interview with Belfast Live co-owner Michael Henderson said Liam personally treated the crew and that everyone was quickly raving about the waffles.

He also took the time to take a pic, even though it was in the early hours of the morning.

Safe to say the Ballymena man’s actions prove he’s still a legend.

Never change Liam.