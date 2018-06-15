Liam Neeson beats President Michael D for title of Ireland’s favourite role model father figure

Irish action star Liam Neeson and former US president Barack Obama are Ireland’s favourite role model father figures beating the likes of Irish President Michael D Higgins, rugby star Johnny Sexton and The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

When asked specifically which, if any of the following Irish figures did they think is the best role model father - film star Liam Neeson at 39% was deemed to be the best.

Neeson was significantly ahead of our poet President Michael D Higgins (23%) with current superstar Irish rugby player Johnny Sexton coming in at third on 17% a new national survey carried out for P&G Cards.

Jognny Sexton finished third in the survey.

Liam Neeson is highest amongst the 24-44 age groups (50%) while Johnny Sexton’s main popularity is in the 65+ age group and the Rest of Leinster (20%).

The poll showed current US President Donald Trump, infamous MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae at the bottom of preferences.

Conor McGregor and Donald Trump featured towards the bottom of the list.

Michelle Daly of P&G Cards said “It seems that maybe older, wiser and very active statesman-like figures are key traits that Irish people admire especially with Liam Neeson and President Michael D coming out tops for Irish role model fathers with Barack Obama joining them from abroad.

The survey was conducted by Empathy Research with a sample of 1,000 adults from June 11-14.