Liam Hemsworth wishes older brother Chris happy birthday saying ‘You’re my hero’

Liam Hemsworth has shared a cute birthday message for his older brother, Chris.

Marvel star Chris, who is celebrating turning 35, is seven years older than The Hunger Games star, Liam.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 11, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Sharing a photograph of them together on Instagram, Liam wrote: “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth I remember the first time I ever threw a knife at your head, there was this look of pure fear in your eyes.

“You’ve come a long way from that scared little kid…proud of you. You’re my hero. Love u heaps and heaps.”

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating this 35th birthday (Ian West/PA)

The successful Australian brothers also have a third sibling, Luke, who recently starred in HBO’s sci-fi series Westworld.

American TV host Ellen DeGeneres also sent good wishes to Chris.

She tweeted: “Happy birthday, @ChrisHemsworth! You’re beautiful inside and out. I mean that. I’ve seen you indoors. I’ve seen you outdoors. Both are great”.

Chris is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, while Liam is engaged to American singer Miley Cyrus.

- Press Association