Liam Gallagher says brother Noel is ‘worse than Trump’

Back to Showbiz Home

Liam Gallagher said his brother Noel was “worse than Donald Trump” as he arrived at the NME Awards.

The former Oasis star, who has a turbulent relationship with his sibling, was asked who his villain of the year was as he attended the ceremony.

“Gotta be Noel,” he told the Press Association.

“I’m being serious. You’re laughing, but he’s worse than Kim-Jun f*****g Tung or whatever he’s called.

“And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him.”

“He’s worse than Piers Morgan as well,” he added.

Gallagher continued: “Me and my brother made some good music. And I guess the attitude was just as important as the music.”
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, UK, Music, Showbiz, NME, Gallagher, UK, Liam Gallagher, NME Awards, Noel Gallagher, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz