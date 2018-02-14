Liam Gallagher says brother Noel is ‘worse than Trump’

Liam Gallagher said his brother Noel was “worse than Donald Trump” as he arrived at the NME Awards.

The former Oasis star, who has a turbulent relationship with his sibling, was asked who his villain of the year was as he attended the ceremony.

“Gotta be Noel,” he told the Press Association.

Liam Gallagher tells us what it takes to be Godlike - and what to expect from his next album https://t.co/tLxZoktmRs#VO5NMEAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/BpEdHupnRa — NME (@NME) February 14, 2018

“I’m being serious. You’re laughing, but he’s worse than Kim-Jun f*****g Tung or whatever he’s called.

“And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him.”

“He’s worse than Piers Morgan as well,” he added.

Gallagher continued: “Me and my brother made some good music. And I guess the attitude was just as important as the music.”