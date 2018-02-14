Liam Gallagher among the stars at NME Awards
Liam Gallagher described the NME Awards as “essential” as he hit the red carpet for the ceremony in London.
The former Oasis star is up for best British solo artist at the awards, where he will take on Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Loyle Carner and Charli XCX.
Gallagher is also at the event to collect the NME Godlike Genius gong.
.@liamgallagher's one word to describe the #VO5NMEAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/JAfRtsaTJ1— NME (@NME) February 14, 2018
While Gallagher was in a jacket, Stefflon Don did not let the cold weather get in the way of her making a fashion statement as she stepped out in skimpy shorts and thigh boots.
The singer and rapper – who is nominated for best new artist – teamed tight black shorts and a fringed top with white lace-up boots and chunky jewellery.
The red carpet was a colourful affair, with Brix Smith Start in vibrant leopard print and Peace in their pyjamas.
They later explained in a post on Twitter that they had been in their nightwear since September – and were not planing to change.
Here's why @PEACE4EVEREVER are wearing pyjamas at #VO5NMEAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/EkPtUo2yo9— NME (@NME) February 14, 2018
Muse looked sophisticated in grey and black while Alt-J and The Amazons all opted for bright jackets in primary colours.
