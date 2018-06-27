Leonardo DiCaprio shares first look of him and Brad Pitt in new Tarantino film

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the first picture of himself and Brad Pitt dressed in character for the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

DiCaprio, 43, and Pitt, 54, are pictured side by side wearing 1960s-style outfits.

Pitt is seen in a blue denim jacket and jeans while DiCaprio is sporting a brown leather jacket and a yellow roll neck jumper.

Alongside the image, DiCaprio wrote on Instagram: “First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.”

Director Tarantino’s 10th feature film is set in Los Angeles in 1969 around the time of the Charles Manson murders.

The film will be released on August 9 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders.

DiCaprio will play struggling actor Rick Dalton, who starred in a Western TV series but failed to build a successful film career.

DiCaprio’s character is a neighbour of Sharon Tate, a pregnant actress married to director Roman Polanski who was murdered by cult leader Manson’s followers, known as the Manson Family.

Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film is set in 1960s Hollywood around the time of the Manson Family murders (Yui Mok/PA)

Pitt plays Rick’s long-term stunt double Cliff Booth. The crime mystery film will be the first to feature both actors since Martin Scorsese’s 2015 short film The Audition.

Di Caprio’s The Wolf Of Wall Street co-star Margot Robbie will play Tate. Also in the cast are Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch and Tim Roth.

Tarantino, who also wrote the film, said in a statement in February that he had been working on the script for five years.

He added: “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”

- Press Association