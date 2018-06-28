Leonardo DiCaprio perfectly captures the 60s/70s in new look from latest Tarantino movie
Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio showed off a pic of himself and co-star Brad Pitt dressed in character on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s new film.
'Once upon a time in Hollywood' sees DiCaprio play a struggling former Western TV actor while Pitt plays his long-serving stunt double.
According to the flick's synopsis, the story takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood and sees the two characters struggle to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore.
The movie will also partly focus on the murder of actress Sharon Tate and friends by the Manson Family in the 1960s.
The cast for the film is huge, as it also includes Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis and Dakota Fanning.
The film will be released on August 9, 2019, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Hollywood murders.
