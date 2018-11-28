Leona Lewis announces engagement to long-term boyfriend
Leona Lewis has announced she is set to wed her boyfriend Dennis Jauch.
The X Factor winner, 33, posted a message on Instagram saying: “My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung!”
Lewis, who added an engagement ring emoji to her post, went on: “I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die!
“@dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife eeeek wife! What?! Argh!
“Hahahahaha I still can’t believe it.
“I dreamed you up and you came true.
“The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know. now lets go have a big ol’ partyyyyyyyy.”
The singer has been dating the choreographer for several years.
- Press Association
