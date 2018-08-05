League Of Gentlemen return may be years off, says Mark Gatiss

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss has suggested it may be 15 years before he and his co-stars from BBC comedy The League Of Gentlemen plan to do any more TV work with the show’s characters.

Gatiss was speaking ahead of the start of a new live stage show, The League Of Gentlemen Live Again!

The production will tour theatres around the UK in August and September.

Speaking at the European premiere of his latest film Christopher Robin in London, Gatiss teased what fans of the dark comedy can expect from the show.

He told the Press Association: “We’re doing some old favourites and some new stuff and some sort of sequels from the three specials.

“There are some storylines that do continue from where we left them last Christmas.”

Gatiss and collaborators Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Jeremy Dyson revived the characters of fictional town Royston Vasey for three special episodes on BBC2 last year, to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson (PA)

When asked if there were plans for the programme to come back for another series Gatiss replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see. This took 15 years so we might leave it another 15 years for the next!”

The League Of Gentlemen Live Again! opens at Queens Theatre in Barnstaple in Devon on Monday August 6.

- Press Association