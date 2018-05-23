Lauryn Hill announces Dublin gig as she marks 20 years since The Miseducation

Lauryn Hill has announced four UK gigs as she added a European leg to her world tour.

The Grammy-winning songstress is celebrating 20 years since the release of her seminal album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, with a string of dates.

She will play 12 gigs across Europe, including shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London in November and December.

It comes after she announced the North American leg of the world tour last month and said she hoped to inspire “change with love and optimism at the helm”.

She added: “This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date.

“I loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement. Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression.”

She is expected to perform the hit album in full during the world tour which is produced by Live Nation.

The European leg will finish in Sweden on December 10 with tickets on sale from Friday morning.

- Press Association