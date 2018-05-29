Laura Whitmore shows her support for the criminalisation of 'upskirting'

‘Upskirting’ could become a criminal offence in the UK, after Theresa May gave her backing to MP Wera Hobhouse's campaign to have it outlawed.

‘upskirting’ is the term used to describe the practise of taking a picture or a video up a woman’s skirt, without her consent

The fury surrounding the act began in February when This Morning host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram calling #TimesUp.

“At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesupcampaign... at the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts... times apparently up on #timesup,” she captioned the photo.

Many celebrities have since shown their support on the matter, the most recent being Bray native Laura Whitmore.

After sharing an article about an American man who was arrested in Georgia for taking photographs up women’s skirts in a Walmart store, she tweeted about the success of a petition for ‘upskirting’ to be added to the UK’s Sexual Offences Act 2003.

She also labelled the act as degrading and strongly believes it should be a criminal offence.

The petition calling for "upskirting" to be added to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 has been backed by nearly 100,000 people across the UK... — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 27, 2018

The bill will get a second reading on June 15th to make #upskirtingillegal — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 27, 2018

Upskirting should be a criminal offence and not supported by our media outlets. It’s is a violation of privacy and degrading of women — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 27, 2018

Earlier this year the TV host opened up about an incident in a nightclub in which she was sexually violated.