Laura Linney reveals real-life heartbreak while filming Love Actually

Laura Linney has said she and her Love Actually co-star Rodrigo Santoro were both heartbroken while making the 2003 romantic comedy.

The American actress, 54, and Westworld star Santoro, 43, starred in Richard Curtis’ film which has become a Christmas favourite. Linney was among a host of guests on The Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA).

The pair play colleagues who are in love with each other and have a brief romantic moment.

Linney told The Graham Norton Show: “It (the film) was so much bigger than I thought it would ever be and I had the best ever kiss in that movie with Rodrigo Santoro.

“We were broken-hearted at the time as we’d both been dumped, so all day we made each other feel a lot better!” Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet (So TV/PA).

Mary Queen of Scots star Saoirse Ronan is also a guest on Norton’s red sofa and revealed her emotional first meeting with co-star Margot Robbie.

She told Norton: “Mary and Elizabeth never actually met so we took a bit of artistic licence and lied about what really happened!

“We only met once in the film and because of that Margot (Robbie) and I stayed apart so we didn’t know what each other looked like.

“When we finally met for the scene we cried. It was very emotional.”

Ronan plays the lead role in the film about the Scottish monarch’s rule, which also explores her relationship with Queen Elizabeth I of England, played by Margot Robbie. The 1975 performing during the Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA).

Other guests on The Graham Norton Show include actors Timothee Chalamet and Stephen Mangan, and rock band The 1975.

– The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday on BBC One at 10.35pm.

- Press Association