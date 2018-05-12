Latest: No luck for Ireland's Ryan O'Shaugnessy in Eurovision final

Update 11.44pm: Ireland's Ryan O'Shaugnessy finished in 16th place in tonight's 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Ireland received 136 points in total.

Netta from Israel won the competition with her song 'Toy', scoring a total of 529 points.

Earlier tonight, the UK's Eurovision entry SuRie has chosen not to perform again after a stage invader snatched her microphone in the middle of her performance.

An intruder rushed the stage during her rendition of her song Storm and shouted about "Nazis of the UK media," adding: "We demand freedom."

Protesters bum-rushed the UK entry, SuRie powered on through like a trooper. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/4FmReZuWvt — Ben (@Jamin2g) May 12, 2018

Earlier: Hopes high for Ireland as Eurovision final enters closing stages

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaugnessy is hoping for success in tonight's 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Final.

He was the stage third last act to perform at tonight's showcase event.

A Chinese TV company has had their contract to show the song contest terminated for censoring LGBT content in the video for his song 'Together'.

Last year's winner for Portugal Salvador Sobral has also performed during the show tonight.

- Digital desk