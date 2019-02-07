Late Late Show feels the love as Friday's lineup is revealed

Celebrity couple Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews crossed paths on a reality TV show in 2017, and two years later, they are married with a baby.

Joining host Ryan Tubridy in studio, the couple will give away some secrets to the success of their relationship, and discuss what has changed since the birth of baby Theodore.

Known for his film adaptations of some of Shakespeare’s greatest love stories, actor Kenneth Branagh will join Tubridy to discuss his new movie All Is True, and why Ireland holds a special place in his heart, having moved from his birthplace of Belfast to Reading in England at the age of nine.

After searching the country for the “Greatest Love of All”, the show hear from some of the most romantic tales of true love and speak to viewers who have overcome the odds to find their soul mate.

There will be a host of audience games as the show helps 200 singles to find that special someone.

There will also be music from Whigfield and Mickey Joe Harte and a performance from comedy dance duo Lords of Strut.