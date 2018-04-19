Late Late show announces special guest to join this Friday's country music special

It’s here! The Late Late Show country music special will take over our small screens this Friday night.

With guest such as Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter, Susan McCann and Paddy Cole all to join Ryan to discuss the impact Big Tom had on the Irish country scene.

Today, RTÉ bosses announced that a special guest will also be joining the panel to talk about the country origins of one of his biggest solo hits, When You Say Nothing At All.

Yes, you guessed it. - Boyzone singer Ronan Keating will be in studio talking all things country.

He will also be performing with one of the newest stars of the scene, Lisa McHugh.

Tubridy will also be joined by Gloria, Philomena Begley, Jimmy Buckley, Declan Nerney,Mike Denver, Michael English and Robert Mizzell as The Late Late Show dons its Stetson and goes full country for the night.

Get your jiving shoes on, folks!