Late actor Paul Walker’s mother recounts last conversation she had with her son

The mother of The Fast And The Furious star Paul Walker has revealed he had planned to buy a Christmas tree and decorate it with his daughter on the evening he died in a car accident five years ago.

The actor, 40, died on November 30, 2013 after the Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in crashed and burst into flames. His friend Roger Rodas was driving and was also killed.

The fatal accident occurred midway through production of Furious 7, one of the six instalments of the street racing movie franchise in which he appeared as police officer turned wanted criminal Brian O’Conner.

Actor Paul Walker’s mother has said he planned to buy and decorate a Christmas tree with his daughter on the night he died (Ian West/PA)

Walker’s mother Cheryl has spoken about the last moments she spent with her son before he died. She revealed that prior to the crash, he was at her home with his daughter Meadow while on a break from filming.

The actor had been discussing his plans for the Christmas season before remembering he had to attend a car show raising funds for his charity Reach Out Worldwide.

Cheryl Walker told People magazine: “We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had. He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere.’

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’

“But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

She was speaking ahead of a new TV documentary about her son, I Am Paul Walker, in which friends of the star discuss his life and legacy.

Some of Walker’s family have revealed they honour his memory by throwing sunflowers into the sea at Huntington Beach in California, where the actor liked to surf.

His mother added that messages she has received from his fans mean a great deal to her.

She said: “I’ve gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives. That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten.”

I Am Paul Walker premieres on the Paramount Network in the US.

- Press Association