Last chance for Kodaline fans to get hands on tickets to Malahide Castle gig

Kodaline will release a limited number of extra production hold tickets for their headline show at Malahide Castle on Friday, June 8.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Special guests are All Twins, Stephanie Rainey and The Scratch.

Tickets are from €49.90 including booking fee

Kodaline have just released a new single from their hugely anticipated new album set for release this year.

‘Follow Your Fire’ is a slice of powerhouse pop produced by hit makers Steve Mac and long-time collaborator Johnny McDaid who both worked on the worldwide smashes ‘Shape Of You’ by Ed Sheeran and Pink’s ‘What About Us’.

Kodaline played a sold-out show for 40,000 fans at Marlay Park in summer 2016.