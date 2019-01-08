Larry Gogan leaving 2FM after 40 years

RTÉ have announced that 2FM stalwart, Larry Gogan, will be leaving the station after 40 years.

The veteran broadcaster will now present on RTÉ's digital station, RTÉ Gold after hosting his last programme on 2FM on Thursday, January 31, which will become a day of special events celebrating the DJ.

Larry Gogan presented the Golden Hour and was known as the DJ with the Golden Voice. He began presenting shows on RTÉ Radio in the 1960s, working primarily on pop music programmes and he was in the original line up for Radio 2 in 1979. But he will best be remembered on 2FM for The Golden Hour and 'Just a Minute' quiz.

Even if the contestant got the answer wrong the man behind the mic was always kind and is best known for simply saying 'they didn't suit you'.

He was the voice of the 'National Chart Show' counting down Ireland's top 40 hits each week and announcing the new number one.

Larry is known as a gentleman in the broadcasting world and praised for the support he has given Irish artists. He has won a number of awards for his contribution to Irish music including a Meteor Award and is a member of the IMRO radio awards hall of fame.

In 2008 The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) presented the DJ with the IRMA Honours Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music over the last 40 years. Broadcaster Terry Wogan presented Gogan the award. In 2005 he won the Trax Top Presenter Award, the IRMA Honour and the Meteor Industry Award in 2007. RTÉ have also rewarded him by naming a 2FM studio after him.

Larry will continue to present the 'Golden Hour' on RTÉ Gold weekdays at 1pm.

Larry said: "I have loved all my time on 2FM and would like to thank all the amazing support from all my listeners, great colleagues and all the fantastic Irish and International artists I have been privileged to support and be a part of their success.

"I am thrilled to be moving over to RTÉ Gold full time and being part of that exciting new digital world."