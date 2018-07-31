Landslide win for Love Island’s Jack and Dani with nearly 80% of votes

Love Island champions Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won by a landslide, voting figures have revealed.

The couple took 79.66% of the public vote in Monday’s live final of the series, according to newly-released data from ITV.

Runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops trailed behind with just 8.43% of the vote.

Third-place finishers Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley had 6.05%, and Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson were in fourth place with 5.86% of the votes.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer (James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Viewers had been asked to vote for the couple they wanted to win the series and the £50,000 prize.

The voting data for the entire series also shows that Dani, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, and pen salesman Jack, were on course for a win from very early on in the ITV2 show’s eight-week run.

Across six different votes, where viewers were asked to choose their favourite couple to save them from elimination, Jack and Dani scored more than half of the votes on five occasions.

The first time viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple, on June 26 – three weeks into the series – the pair took 71.1% of the vote.

The only time they scored less than half was on July 13 with 47.1%, thanks to competition from newly-formed couple Alex George and Alexandra Cane, who received 29.4% of the votes.

Another vote, in which viewers had to choose their favourite male contestant and favourite female contestant separately, saw both Jack and Dani came top once again.

Dani received 58.6% of the votes, while Jack had 58.4% in that particular poll on July 8.

Jack and Dani were the longest-running pair from the series, having been coupled up from the start and with no other love interests to distract them.

- Press Association