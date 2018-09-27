Lady Gaga wears Elizabethan outfit to UK premiere of A Star Is Born

Musician and actress Lady Gaga looked far from ruff as she wore an Elizabethan-inspired outfit to the UK premiere of her film A Star Is Born.

Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, turned heads on the red carpet in a white dress which boasted a gold and pearl encrusted bodice that accentuated her cleavage.

Lady Gaga wore a period costume to the premiere of her new film (Ian West/PA)

The singer-songwriter went all out with her period style, with the back of her long gown draped over a bustle and puff sleeves that exposed her shoulders.

Gaga was joined at the premiere at Vue West End on London’s Leicester Square by her co-star Bradley Cooper, who kept it simple in a light grey suit.

Their film is the third remake of the 1937 original A Star Is Born and marks Gaga’s first major Hollywood role and Cooper’s directorial debut.

It tells the story of seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper), who discovers struggling artist Ally (Gaga).

The two fall in love but as Ally’s dream takes off, the couple face challenges in their personal relationship.

A Star Is Born is due to be released on October 5.

