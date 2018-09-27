Lady Gaga to attend A Star Is Born premiere in London

Lady Gaga is set to walk the red carpet in London for the UK premiere of her film A Star Is Born.

The chart-topping singer will be joined by her co-star Bradley Cooper at the screening at Vue West End, Leicester Square on Thursday.

The film is the third remake of the 1937 original and marks the singer’s first major Hollywood role and Cooper’s directorial debut.

It tells the story of seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper), who discovers struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga).

The two fall in love but as Ally’s dream takes off, the couple face challenges in their personal relationship.

A Star Is Born is due to be released on October 5.

- Press Association