Lady Gaga thanks Little Monsters 10 years on from Just Dance

Lady Gaga has celebrated the 10th anniversary of debut single Just Dance with an emotional thank you to her fans.

The anthem was a chart-topper following its release in 2008 and was followed by hits like Poker Face and Born This Way.

I can’t believe it’s been ten years since the release of Just Dance. It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years. Cheers to many more, filled with love & bravery to be yourself. I love you so so much 💕 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT



“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since the release of Just Dance”, Gaga, 32, wrote on Instagram.

Accompanied by a video featuring some of her early performances, she wrote: “It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years.

“Cheers to many more, filled with love and bravery to be yourself. I love you so, so much.”

Earlier this year, the US singer cancelled dates in the European leg of her Joanne World Tour because of “severe pain”.

She said she was “so devastated” in an apology to fans.