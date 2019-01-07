Lady Gaga takes her Golden Globe to bed
Lady Gaga celebrated her Golden Globes win by snuggling up in bed with her trophy.
The singer won the best original song category for the track Shallow, from her film A Star Is Born.
A picture posted on Instagram the following day shows Gaga in bed, with the award tucked in beside her, and a bowl and box of colourful cereal on the side.
The image was shared by Gaga’s partner Christian Carino.
“What a rager,” he captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji.
Gaga won the Golden Globe for Shallow with fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
- Press Association
