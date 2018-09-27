Lady Gaga says she revisited bullying heartache for new film role

Lady Gaga has said she revisited her experiences of being bullied as a schoolgirl to prepare for her role in A Star Is Born.

Arriving at the UK premiere of the film dressed in an elaborate gold and cream McQueen gown with an Elizabethan-style ruff, she said she was inspired to take on her first leading part in a film by her director and co-star Bradley Cooper.

She told the Press Association: “He is an outstanding artist all the way around, he’s an incredible filmmaker, an incredible director, an incredible songwriter, singer, screenplay writer.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attending the UK Premiere of A Star Is Born (Ian West/PA)

“I was so drawn to him and his passion and it really made me want to play this role.”

She added she had to revisit painful memories for the role of songwriter Ally, saying: “When I first decided I was going to go for it in the music industry I just believed in myself so much and I was pounding down every door to get a meeting or to get a slot to play at a dive bar, but Ally is very different, she doesn’t believe that she’s beautiful, she doesn’t think that she has anything to say that anyone wants to hear, that she will never make it.

“So I actually went back further to high school when I was bullied and I didn’t believe in myself, that’s the major difference.”

Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with the film, said he felt “oddly comfortable” stepping into the director’s chair.

He added: “I was surprised how right it felt. I’ve never been more fulfilled doing anything artistically, that’s for sure.

“For all of us the learning curve was quite large, that is why everyone felt so embedded into the project.

“Sam Elliott did something I haven’t seen him do before, Dave Chappelle has done something I’ve never seen him do before, that was very exciting for all of us, we all had something to lose and something to gain by taking a risk.”

Bradley Cooper has made his directorial debut with A Star Is Born (Ian West/PA)

Cooper also took on the additional challenge of singing in the film and said: “I think you learn more about being a human being by playing music, singing music, doing anything involved in music because music is a magical reality that we have to express ourselves in non-verbal ways.”

After it premiered at the Venice Film Festival to rave reviews, the film has been mooted as an Oscar contender, but Cooper said: “I’m elated that I’m hearing that but at the same time if there is one thing I’ve learned in this business is people say a lot of things early on and we haven’t even opened the movie yet so my hope is people come to see the movie.”

A Star Is Born is released in UK cinemas on October 3.

