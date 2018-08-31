Lady Gaga channels Marilyn Monroe at Venice Film Festival with Bradley Cooper

Singer Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper arrived hand in hand at the Venice Film Festival to promote their new film, A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga beamed for the cameras while stepping out of a boat to head to a photocall for the film, which sees her in her first major Hollywood role.

Lady Gaga channelled a Marilyn Monroe look (Joel C Ryan/AP/PA)

The pop star and actress channelled a Marilyn Monroe look for her appearance at the film event, wearing a crisp white dress with a full skirt with her bright blonde hair teased away from her face.

Cooper, who makes his directorial debut on the film, looked sharp in a grey suit.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Venice Film Festival (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

Posing at the photocall, Lady Gaga – real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – blew air-kisses at the cameras.

Out in October, A Star Is Born tells the tragic love story of Jackson Maine, played by Cooper, who helps struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga.

The two fall in love but as Ally’s dream takes off, the couple face challenges in their personal relationship.

Maine also battles his internal demons in the film, a remake of the 1937 movie of the same name.

The film tells the tragic love story of Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper, who helps struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga (Joel C Ryan/AP/PA)

The movie features original songs performed by Gaga and written by the singer alongside Cooper and artists including Mark Ronson and Jason Isbell.

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Andrew Dice Clay, as well as actor Sam Elliott, also appear.

While it is Lady Gaga’s first major film role, she has won a Golden Globe for starring in TV anthology series American Horror Story.

A Star Is Born is slated for release on October 5.

- Press Association