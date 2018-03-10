Lady Gaga 'can't wait' to speak out about mental health

Lady Gaga has said she "can't wait" to speak about her experience of mental health as she praised the work of the Born This Way foundation she co-founded with her mother Cynthia Germanotta.

The singer, who created the foundation in 2012, has previously spoken about her "physical and mental health struggles" but said she would only tell her story in depth "when I feel ready".

She tweeted: "Thank you so much to all the little monsters who wrote these thoughtful lovely notes to me. I am deeply touched and grateful. @btwfoundation is growing everyday and working hard to spread empowerment and bravery with a strong focus on Mental Health. I can't wait to tell my story."

Gaga, whose name is Stefani Germanotta, postponed the European leg of her 2017 tour due to health problems after suffering "severe physical pain".

- Press Association and Digital Desk