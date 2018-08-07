Lady Gaga announces two different Las Vegas residency shows

Lady Gaga will perform two different shows during her Las Vegas residency, the singer has announced.

The pop star’s run of shows at the Park Theatre at the Park MGM Las Vegas resort will kick off on December 28, and will consist of concerts called Enigma and Jazz And Piano.

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018

Enigma has been described as a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other”, while Jazz And Piano will feature “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook”.

Lady Gaga, who previously released a jazz album with Tony Bennett, posted the details of the residency, which will include 27 dates in total – 23 Enigma performances and four of the Jazz And Piano shows – and told fans that pre-sale tickets will be available from August 13.

Her residency will run until November 2019.

In a statement on her website, the singer said: “I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us.

“The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO 4 EXCLUSIVE ENGAGEMENTS IN LAS VEGAS PRE-SALES THIS WEEK ON SALE AUGUST 13 www.GagaVegas.com for dates and information #GagaVegas @ParkTheaterLV 📸: @InezandVinoodh A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 7, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, follows in the footsteps of music stars including Sir Elton John, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion with a Las Vegas residency.

The 32-year-old, who has won three Brit Awards and six Grammy awards, as well as an acting Golden Globe for her role in TV series American Horror Story: Hotel, will soon be seen in her first major film role in October.

She will play a struggling music star in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper, who is also directing.

- Press Association