Lady Gaga and Emily Blunt stun on Critics’ Choice Awards blue carpet

Lady Gaga and Emily Blunt stunned on the blue carpet of the Critics Choice Awards.

The awards show, held in Santa Monica on Sunday, is one of the final dates in the Hollywood calendar before the Academy Awards next month.

Mary Poppins Returns star Blunt wore a white and silver gown, paired with diamond drop earrings and a silver clutch bag.

Blunt, who is nominated in the category of best actress, posed with husband and A Quiet Place co-star John Krasininski on the carpet. Emily Blunt arrives at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gaga, who is also up for best actress for A Star Is Born, arrived in a cream strapless gown which boasted an impressive train.

The pop star and actress topped the look off with blue-tinted hair. Lady Gaga wore a cream strapless gown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chrissy Teigen wore a flowing white gown for the occasion, as well as dark red lipstick with her hair brushed back, showing off her diamond earrings.

The TV presenter and model posed with husband John Legend, who wore a smart dark suit with a polo-neck jumper underneath. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend arrive at the Santa Monica (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Claire Foy was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in First Man and also received the #SeeHer award in recognition of her contribution to women in film.

Foy wore a black jumpsuit with diamond-encrusted heels. Claire Foy chose a black jumpsuit with diamond-encrusted heels (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This Is Us star Mandy Moore was among the stars to walk the blue carpet.

The actress wore a white sequin floor-length gown, with cut-outs in either side. She finished the look off with a white belt. Mandy Moore attended the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jameela Jamil, who stars in US sitcom The Good Place, wore a floor-length black dress complete with green spots.

At the Golden Globes the actress wore jeans underneath her gown but went without this time. Jameela Jamil was among the celebrities on the blue carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Charlize Theron was nominated in the best actress in a comedy category. She wore a silver Givenchy one-shouldered gown for the evening.

Theron, who starred in Tully, completed the look with diamond earrings, bracelet and rings. Charlize Theron also attended the event ahead of next month’s Academy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The annual awards show took place in Santa Monica on Sunday.

- Press Association