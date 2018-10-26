Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper nab chart double with number one single and album

A Star Is Born stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have scored a double chart victory with top positions on both the singles and albums charts.

Gaga has achieved her first number one single in more than eight years with Shallow, a duet with her co-star Cooper.

It marks the first number one for Cooper, who directed and stars in the hit film alongside the singer. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in A Star Is Born (Neal Preston/Warner Bros)

It is also the third time Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – has had both a number one single and number one album at the same time, the Official Charts Company said.

She first did it in 2009 with Poker Face, which topped the chart while her debut album The Fame was in the top spot, and again in 2010 with album The Fame Monster and single Telephone, featuring Beyonce.

Telephone was Gaga’s last number one single in the UK.

The film’s official soundtrack is at number one on the albums chart for the second week running.

In addition to Shallow at number one, two other songs from the A Star Is Born soundtrack are in the top 40 this week – Always Remember Us This Way at 25, and I’ll Never Love Again at number 27.

Elsewhere on the Official Singles Chart, last week’s chart-topper Promises, by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith, has slipped down to number two.

Dave and Fredo’s Funky Friday is at number three, Happier by Marshmello featuring Bastille is at number three, and Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me rounds off the top five. Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

Over on the Official Albums Chart, the top five includes three film soundtracks, including A Star Is Born in the top spot.

The Greatest Showman motion picture cast recording is at number two, while the official soundtrack for new film Bohemian Rhapsody is a new entry at number five.

Jess Glynne’s previous number one album Always In Between has slipped to number three, while Richard Ashcroft is this week’s highest new entry with Natural Rebel, which has debuted at number four.

- Press Association