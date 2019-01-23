Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper among Screen Actors Guild Awards presenters

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Chadwick Boseman and Rami Malek will be among the presenters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also presenting at the ceremony will be Adam Driver, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and John David Washington.

Alan Alda will be presented with the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, where he will be honoured by Tom Hanks.

This Bridge of Spies reunion is 🤩 Thrilled to announce that @tomhanks will be presenting Alan Alda with the 55th Life Achievement Award at the 25th #sagawards. Tune in for our Silver Anniversary on January 27 on TNT and TBS. pic.twitter.com/RHz03t1YY7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 8, 2019

There will also be appearances from Sam Elliott, Constance Wu and Bohemian Rhapsody stars Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello.

Cooper will go head-to-head with Christian Bale at the ceremony, for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role prize.

Cooper is recognised for A Star Is Born, while Bale is nominated for his turn in Vice.

They will be up against Bohemian Rhapsody’s Malek, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and BlacKkKlansman’s Washington.

In the female category, Emily Blunt is recognised for Mary Poppins Returns, alongside The Wife’s Glenn Close, Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Crazy Rich Asians, the first major Hollywood movie to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years, is in heavyweight company for the outstanding performance by a cast category.

The comedy is nominated alongside A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the supporting roles, Mahershala Ali was recognised for Green Book, along with Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, Driver in BlacKkKlansman, Elliott in A Star Is Born and Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The female category is between Amy Adams for Vice, Blunt in A Quiet Place, Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots, and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.

- Press Association