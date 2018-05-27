Kylie Minogue shares career highlights on eve of her 50th birthday

Kylie Minogue has shared a collage of her highlights from the past decade on the eve of her 50th birthday.

The pop princess, who will celebrate the milestone on May 28, posted images on Twitter of herself on stage and collecting her OBE with the hashtag “#KylieGoldenYears.”

She wrote: “2008-18 – A diamond skull, fountains, and a royal encounter. Moments from another packed decade!”

Minogue has been tweeting messages reflecting on her life and career for several days, touching on her childhood, busy 20s and cancer battle.

The singer started with an image of herself as a child, tweeting: “Hey #lovers, as my birthday is coming up, I thought it’d be a good time to look back through the decades.

“So first up, tiny Kylie!

“This photo was taken at home in Melbourne, Australia in our front room by my Uncle Noel.

“Stay tuned as we lead up to May 28th!”

Another set of pictures showed Minogue early in her career.

“1978-88 – Primary and high school, done! Started acting and released my first record,” she said.

On Saturday, the star shared a picture showing her with short hair following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005.

“This decade also bought the challenge of breast cancer,” she wrote.

“With the help of family, friends, medical teams and of course all of you, we made it through.”

Minogue underwent surgery and chemotherapy to beat the disease and was given the all-clear in 2006.

- Press Association