Kylie Minogue says ‘clarity’ was important in trademark battle with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Minogue says her trademark battle with Kylie Jenner was a “scuffle” but she wanted “clarity”.

Jenner, 20, was opposed by the Spinning Around singer after the reality TV star tried to trademark the name Kylie in the US.

Minogue, 49, told Graham Norton’s Radio 2 show: “I’ve had trademarks in place for years.

“There was a scuffle. But all sorted out. You need to have clarity with whatever the product is.”

Kylie Jenner (Aurore Marechal/PA)

She previously told Rolling Stone magazine: “It was nothing personal at all…

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family – actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event – but I honestly don’t know them.”

Minogue, who split from fiance Joshua Sasse last year, also told Norton she had “plenty to get off my chest” in her latest album.

Lady Gaga (Isabel Infantes/PA)

And she said she would love to duet with Lady Gaga.

“I don’t do many duets with ladies, so I would love to sing with Gaga or something like that, it would be incredible.”