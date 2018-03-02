Kylie Minogue praises Time’s Up for giving others a voice

Kylie Minogue has praised the Time’s Up movement for its efforts to reach out of Hollywood and empower less high-profile industries.

The Australian pop star, 49, said the anti-sexual harassment movement was overdue and questioned why men had been allowed to sing inappropriate lyrics for so long.

She told the Press Association: “I think it’s a great message for everyone not just women, everyone.

“I’m sure there’s cases where, you know, a man sings something that’s inappropriate, but it just wasn’t the done thing to say anything.”

“So I think it’s great, I also hope that common sense still has a place you know, I’d like to think we’re all given it, and that we use it to the best of our ability, but yeah, I think overall it’s, it’s necessary.

“Of course Hollywood always gets a lot of attention, but to think of the ripple effect to other, everyone, other walks of life where they haven’t had that voice.”

Minogue, who turns 50 later this year, said the name of her forthcoming album, Golden, was inspired by being questioned on how it felt to be old.

“I was frustrated ’cause I didn’t know, I don’t know the answer, but all I know is I’m sick of you asking me about it, and you’re just perpetrating this by asking me about it.”

She added she had noticed a “different tone” in recent interviews, adding: “I’m very thankful for it.”

