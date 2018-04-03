Kylie Minogue: I don’t think marriage is for me

Kylie Minogue has said she does not think she will ever tie the knot, revealing: “I don’t think marriage is for me.”

The Australian singer, 49, split from fiance Joshua Sasse in February 2017.

But Minogue, who has been in several long-term relationships, told Red magazine she never pictured herself walking down the aisle.

Kylie on the cover of Red magazine (Red)

“I never thought I would get married,” she said.

“Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married.

“It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage’. I never had it as a goal.

“I thought, ‘Maybe I’ve got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.’

“Now I’m going to stick to my previous view. I don’t think marriage is for me.”

Minogue said when she is dating she goes “all out”.

“I can shape shift really easily,” she said.

“I love to do it actually, it’s part of my job. But when that goes into my private life, that’s not always good.

“What I mean is, with a boyfriend, I go all-out.”

The Spinning Around songstress said she did have to rebuild herself after her break-up with actor Sasse.

She said: “You can’t negotiate the downfall of your relationship carefully. I did have to rebuild myself, physically and mentally a bit.

“But no, 2017 was a great year. I loved it. I actually loved it. Because I knew where I stood. I knew what work I had to do and I did it.

“I know I turned a corner and learnt a lot about myself.

“Sometimes it takes something like stepping out of your comfort zone, some drama like that, to shake things up.

“Now being on my own again and reclaiming myself and just asking myself harder questions like: ‘What do you really want, how did you get here, how do you feel, how are you going to move on?’ Now I have enough drama in my life.”

Kylie in Red magazine (Red)

The singer turns 50 in May and said she still has “drive and determination and guts to try different things”.

“For better or worse I’ll always try it,” said the star. “I’m still the same. I am just happy that I’m still here.”

The full interview appears in the May issue of Red, on sale on April 4.