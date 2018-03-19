Kylie Jenner using ‘snap back’ waist-trainer after giving birth

Kylie Jenner has revealed she is using a waist-trainer to get back in shape after giving birth to her first baby.

The US reality TV star, 20, welcomed daughter Stormi in February.

She posted a picture on Instagram showing her waist cinched into a black corset, which she said was of the “snap back” package.

my girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products. make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together. tag us in photos, and head over to www.whatsawaist.com NOW! Use code (Kylie) for an exclusive discount & I can keep up with your progress ‼️ #waistgangsociety #waistgang #fitness #whatwaist #whatsawaist.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 19, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

She wrote: “my girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products.

“make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together.”

Jenner is not the only member of her famous family who is a fan of the tummy-toning technique.

#ad I'm really obsessed with waist training! Thank you @premadonna87 for my new waist shapers! #whatsawaist A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 29, 2014 at 9:23am PDT

I love my waist trainer from @premadonna87!!!! Miss @blacchyna has me obsessed!!! Who doesn't love to feel tight and right?!? 😍 #whatsawaist #waistgang #Fitness #GetItRight A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 2, 2014 at 5:38pm PDT

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian have shared photos showing them using waist-trainers in the past.

Kourtney Kardashian was also pictured in one of the belts after having her third child.