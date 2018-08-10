Kylie Jenner shows off new look for 21st birthday celebrations

Kylie Jenner has shown off a brand new look for her 21st birthday.

The reality star celebrated her landmark birthday with her famous family, including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kris Jenner, where she debuted platinum blonde hair.

She shared a string of pictures on Instagram of the celebrations, in which she is dressed in a pink satin dress with a plunging neckline and exposed midriff.

bday dinner … look 1 💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

The make up mogul is a mother to six-month-old daughter Stormi.

t-minus two hours A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

Earlier in the day she marked her celebration by sharing portraits of herself and her baby, writing: “Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.”

bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

She captioned another shot of herself and Stormi: “My heart.”

my heart A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

Other shots from the celebration show Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney appear to have put their row behind them at their step-sister’s birthday.

In the season premiere of the family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians the pair were involved in an expletive-laden argument while discussing an upcoming photoshoot.

Watching this fight actually gives me chills #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

The wife of rapper Kanye West said: “No-one wants you in the f****** shoot. Get the f*** out of here and go.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f****** annoying with a stick up her ass like she f****** runs this shit, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

The pair continued their row on Twitter while the episode aired on Sunday but were all smiles at Jenner’s birthday celebrations.

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

Jenner shared a snap of all the women sitting together while showing their middle fingers to the camera.

She captioned it: “BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!!”

Jenner also showed off her an outfit change for the celebrations, opting for a pale pink glittering bandeau dress.

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

Kardashian West also shared a string of photos from the party, writing on Twitter: “KYLIE’S BDAY TURN UP!!!!”

KYLIE’S BDAY TURN UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/oq3ZHlh6NF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2018

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 will air in the UK on August 12.

- Press Association