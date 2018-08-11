Kylie Jenner shows off lavish 21st birthday gift from Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has revealed she received a classic white Rolls Royce from her boyfriend Travis Scott as a 21st birthday gift.

The reality star shared a photograph of the car, which is adorned with a red ribbon, on Instagram and wrote: “A blessed birthday, so grateful.”

a blessed birthday ✨ so grateful.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

She also shared videos of huge bouquets of red roses which had been arranged along her driveway leading up to the car. writing: “Woke up to a little fairytale. Thank you baby @travisscott.”

woke up to a little fairytale 💕 thank you baby @travisscott A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Scott, who is the father of Jenner’s baby Stormi Webster, posted a gallery of photos of the couple together to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote: “Happy bday wifey. I love u mommy, u my heart rib toes and all.

“May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”

Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Jenner celebrated her landmark birthday with a party attended by famous friends including Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Nicki Minaj, as well as her sister Kendall and half-sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

- Press Association