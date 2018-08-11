Kylie Jenner shows off lavish 21st birthday gift from Travis Scott
11/08/2018 - 09:47:03Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Kylie Jenner has revealed she received a classic white Rolls Royce from her boyfriend Travis Scott as a 21st birthday gift.
The reality star shared a photograph of the car, which is adorned with a red ribbon, on Instagram and wrote: “A blessed birthday, so grateful.”
She also shared videos of huge bouquets of red roses which had been arranged along her driveway leading up to the car. writing: “Woke up to a little fairytale. Thank you baby @travisscott.”
Scott, who is the father of Jenner’s baby Stormi Webster, posted a gallery of photos of the couple together to wish her a happy birthday.
He wrote: “Happy bday wifey. I love u mommy, u my heart rib toes and all.
“May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”
Jenner celebrated her landmark birthday with a party attended by famous friends including Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Nicki Minaj, as well as her sister Kendall and half-sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here