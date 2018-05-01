Kylie Jenner shares rare snap of her and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is certainly no stranger to posting provocative pictures on her social media accounts.

The make-up mogul and reality star boasts 107 million followers on her Instagram account alone, and often documents her lavish lifestyle with selfies and seductive snaps.

However, the 20-year-old is surprisingly keeping her relationship with Travis Scott largely under wraps.

The couple famously welcomed their daughter Stormi in February, and today's snap is the first picture of the pair Kylie has shared since then.

Scott appeared in a touching video made with Jenner which followed her pregnancy and was made as a tribute to their new daughter. The video has since received more than 66 million views on You Tube.