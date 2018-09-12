Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of Stormi and cousin Chicago together

Kylie Jenner shared a rare picture of her daughter Stormi and her cousin Chicago together.

Jenner, 21, gave birth to Stormi in February, two weeks after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, welcomed Chicago via a surrogate.

On Tuesday, the babies were pictured lying next to each other while wearing matching pink pyjamas.

View this post on Instagram slumber party 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 11, 2018 at 8:23pm PDT

Jenner posted the picture to her Instagram page with the caption: “Slumber party.” Within an hour of being shared, the post had been liked more than 1.9 million times.

In July 2017, Beyonce posted the first picture of her twins, Rumi and Sir, which took one hour to reach the 1.7 million mark.

Jenner herself holds the record for the most liked Instagram picture from February this year. Her first image of Stormi has been liked 18 million times from her 114 million followers.

Jenner and Kardashian West’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the most recent picture: “Honestly I just can nottttttttt.”

Stormi is Jenner’s first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, while Chicago is Kardashian West’s third child with her husband Kanye West.

The 37-year-old is also mother to North, five, and two-year-old Saint.

Earlier this week, make-up mogul Jenner opened up on how pregnancy affected her body.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she said: “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age. But I really don’t care.”

- Press Association